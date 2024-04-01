First Busey Corp. Announces Strategic Bank Acquisition

First Busey Corp. (BUSE) has shared an announcement.

First Busey Corporation has successfully completed its acquisition of Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Corporation, a pivotal move in the banking industry that took effect on April 1, 2024. The transaction terms allowed shareholders of the acquired entity to choose between receiving cash, Busey common stock, or a combination of both as part of the merger agreement. This strategic expansion signifies a notable development for stakeholders and the financial market landscape.

