First Au Limited Announces Board Changes and AGM Resolution Amendments

First AU Ltd. ( (AU:FAU) ) has issued an announcement.

First Au Limited announced significant changes to its board of directors ahead of its Annual General Meeting. The company has appointed Mr. Lei Shi as an Executive Director, following his previous role as a Non-Executive Director, and Mr. Nicholas Karl Smithson as a Non-Executive Director. These changes necessitate amendments to the AGM resolutions, including the withdrawal of resolutions related to the re-election of Mr. Lei Shi and the appointment of Mr. Quentin Charaud, who has resigned. The company will issue new proxy forms and addendums to reflect these changes, ensuring the validity of previously submitted proxy votes.

First Au Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: FAU). The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing on gold and base metals within Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$6.23M

