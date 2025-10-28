Firestone Ventures Signs MOU for Metal Recovery and Carbon Capture in Italy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Firestone Ventures ( ($TSE:FV.H) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Firestone Ventures Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aurania Resources Ltd. and RSA to explore the recovery of valuable metals and the application of carbon capture technology at the former Balangero Asbestos Mine in Italy. This initiative aims to extract nickel, cobalt, chromium, iron, and copper from tailings while using the waste stream for carbon capture, potentially setting a European benchmark for environmental remediation and sustainable resource management.

More about Firestone Ventures

Firestone Ventures Inc. operates in the environmental remediation and resource recovery industry, focusing on innovative solutions for carbon capture and the recovery of critical metals. The company collaborates with partners to transform legacy mine sites into sustainable assets.

Average Trading Volume: 92,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.97M

Learn more about FV.H stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue