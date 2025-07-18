FireFly Metals Announces General Meeting to Discuss Share Issuances

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FireFly Metals ( (AU:FFM) ) just unveiled an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced a general meeting for shareholders to be held on August 28, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address the ratification of previously issued Deferred Consideration Shares and Charity FT Placement Shares. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss and vote on key resolutions that could impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns.

More about FireFly Metals

FireFly Metals Ltd operates in the metals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of metal products. The company is involved in various initiatives to enhance its market presence and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 2,199,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$738.4M

