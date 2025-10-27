Firebrick Pharma Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Firebrick Pharma Limited ( (AU:FRE) ) has shared an announcement.

Firebrick Pharma Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on November 26, 2025, allowing shareholders to participate online. The meeting will cover the company’s financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of director Rick Legleiter, and the approval of a mandate to issue additional equity securities. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy to ensure their participation.

More about Firebrick Pharma Limited

Average Trading Volume: 93,779

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more data about FRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue