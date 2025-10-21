Fire Rock Holdings Ltd Updates Share Option Scheme Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fire Rock Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1909) ) has provided an update.

Fire Rock Holdings Ltd has announced supplemental information regarding their Share Option Scheme as part of their 2024 Annual Report. The company has clarified that no share options have been granted under the scheme, and as of the report date, 192,000,000 shares, representing 5% of the issued share capital, remain available for issue. This announcement does not alter any other information in the annual report, ensuring stakeholders that the company’s financial disclosures remain consistent.

