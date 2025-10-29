FinWise Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FinWise ( (FINW) ) has shared an announcement.

FinWise Bancorp reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with loan originations reaching $1.8 billion, a net income of $4.9 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.34. The company’s performance was driven by strategic investments, robust loan originations, and disciplined expense management, leading to significant revenue growth and an improved efficiency ratio. FinWise also announced new strategic program agreements and is actively pursuing further partnerships to enhance its strategic initiatives, aiming for long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (FINW) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FinWise stock, see the FINW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FINW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FINW is a Neutral.

FinWise’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance with strong revenue growth and a robust balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest short-term bearish momentum, and valuation metrics indicate moderate pricing. The earnings call provided mixed signals with strong growth in loan origination but concerns over credit losses and net interest margin.

More about FinWise

FinWise Bancorp operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services through its subsidiary, FinWise Bank. The company focuses on loan originations and strategic program agreements to expand its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 15,177

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $240.4M

