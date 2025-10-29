Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ) is now available.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 155,000 of its own shares at a price of 855.61 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 96,186,779, and adjusts the total number of voting rights to 128,804,524, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interests in the company’s voting rights.

Spark’s Take on GB:FGT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FGT is a Outperform.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s overall stock score of 71 reflects a strong financial position and positive corporate developments. The robust balance sheet and reasonable valuation underpin the score, while challenges remain in operational efficiency and technical momentum. The company’s recent governance and strategic actions, such as the portfolio manager’s stake increase, add to investor confidence.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FGT stock, click here.

More about Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs

Average Trading Volume: 682,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of FGT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue