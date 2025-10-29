Fingerprint Cards AB Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Fingerprint Cards Ab ( (FGRRD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fingerprint Cards Ab presented to its investors.

Fingerprint Cards AB, a company specializing in biometric solutions, has reported significant strides in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2025. The company, which operates in the technology sector, focuses on biometric authentication systems and has been actively monetizing its intellectual property to drive growth.

In its latest earnings report, Fingerprint Cards AB highlighted a 47% increase in revenue in constant currency terms compared to the third quarter of 2024. The gross margin reached a record 68.6%, supported by a favorable mix, including licensing income. The company also announced a new licensing deal with PixArt Imaging Inc., expected to bring in SEK 19 million upfront, with additional royalty potential.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 showed revenues of SEK 20.4 million, a significant improvement from SEK 15.2 million in the same period last year. The operating loss narrowed to SEK 18.8 million from SEK 246.6 million, and EBITDA improved to negative SEK 9.8 million from negative SEK 40.8 million. The company’s strategic shift towards licensing and technology monetization is evident, with efforts to diversify revenue streams and enhance profitability.

Looking ahead, Fingerprint Cards AB remains focused on achieving positive EBITDA and cash flow. The company plans to leverage its strong balance sheet, which includes SEK 28.3 million in cash, to support growth initiatives. Management is optimistic about the potential for scalable and capital-light growth through continued innovation and strategic partnerships in the biometric and identity markets.

