FingerMotion Navigates Q1 Slump with SMS Revenue Surge

The latest update is out from FingerMotion (FNGR).

FingerMotion reported a 31% drop in revenue for Q1 2025 at $8.37 million, with a significant decline in their Telecommunications Products & Services offset by a massive 100,427% increase in SMS & MMS business revenue. Despite market challenges, the company saw a slight gross profit improvement and reduced costs. CEO Martin Shen highlighted potential revenue drivers, like the Da Ge app with 650,000 subscribers, and investments in Insuretec and the Sapientus big data platform. With increased general and administrative expenses for growth support, FingerMotion anticipates better revenue and margins moving forward.

