Findi’s 2025 Annual Report: Expanding Digital Payment Horizons

Findi ( (AU:FND) ) has issued an update.

Findi’s Annual Report 2025 highlights its role as a major player in India’s non-bank ATM sector, emphasizing its significant transaction volume through the FindiPay platform. The report underscores Findi’s strategic positioning in the financial technology industry, reflecting its commitment to enhancing payment systems and its impact on the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FND) stock is a Buy with a A$7.17 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Findi stock, see the AU:FND Stock Forecast page.

More about Findi

Findi is one of India’s largest non-bank ATM operators, known for its rapidly expanding FindiPay digital footprint. The company processes over one billion transactions annually, serving one of the world’s largest developing markets.

YTD Price Performance: -11.84%

Average Trading Volume: 190,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$257.7M

