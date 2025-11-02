Findi Limited Reports Robust Growth in ATM Franchises and Digital Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Findi ( (AU:FND) ).

Findi Limited has reported significant growth in its White Label ATM franchise sales, doubling the number of franchises to 1,123 by the end of October 2025. This rapid expansion is supported by potential partnerships with large-scale channel partners in India, which could further accelerate their ATM footprint. Concurrently, Findi’s Bankit digital platform achieved a record annualized Gross Transaction Value of A$5.26 billion, reflecting strong consumer adoption of digital financial services. The platform’s merchant network also expanded, adding 2,244 new merchants in October. This dual growth in physical and digital channels underscores Findi’s strategy to enhance its presence in India’s financial services landscape, with the aim of becoming a Payments bank.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FND) stock is a Sell with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Findi stock, see the AU:FND Stock Forecast page.

More about Findi

Findi Limited is a digital payments and financial services provider operating in the Indian market. The company offers a range of services including White Label ATMs and a digital platform called Bankit, which enables local merchants to provide essential banking and payment services.

YTD Price Performance: -60.47%

Average Trading Volume: 244,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$115.6M

