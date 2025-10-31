Finaccess Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands NZ

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited ( (RTBRF) ) has shared an announcement.

Finaccess Restauración, S.L. has increased its substantial holding in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited to 89.335% by acquiring additional shares through a full cash takeover offer. This move strengthens Finaccess’s position as the primary stakeholder, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and shareholder dynamics.

More about Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited operates in the fast-food industry, focusing on providing quick-service restaurant offerings. The company is known for its fully paid ordinary shares and has a significant market presence in New Zealand.

