Fiji Kava Limited Reports Exceptional Q1 2026 Sales Growth

Fiji Kava Limited ( (AU:CCO) ) just unveiled an update.

Fiji Kava Limited has reported exceptional sales momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with significant growth across all channels. The company has streamlined its business model, resulting in strong global sales growth and reduced costs, which is moving the company closer to achieving break-even. In Australia, revenue increased by 30% due to higher orders from major retailers Coles and Woolworths, while U.S. sales grew by 20% following the launch of new flavored kava shots. The expansion of partnerships, such as with IMCD Network Nutrition, has also contributed to a 20% rise in wholesale and distribution sales.

Fiji Kava Limited operates in the health and wellness industry, focusing on producing and distributing kava-based products. The company offers a range of kava products, including flavored kava shots, and has established retail and wholesale partnerships to expand its market presence.

