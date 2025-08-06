Fiinu Plc Announces Strategic Acquisition of Everfex P.S.A.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Immedia ( (GB:BANK) ) has provided an announcement.
Fiinu Plc, a company listed on AIM, has announced its proposed acquisition of Everfex P.S.A., a profitable FX brokerage firm that executed over $1 billion in contracts in 2024, for up to £12 million. This acquisition marks a significant strategic move for Fiinu, enhancing its presence in the foreign exchange market and aligning with its technology-led strategy to expand its Plugin Overdraft® and BaaS offerings. The acquisition is expected to constitute a reverse takeover, subject to shareholder approval, and will temporarily suspend Fiinu’s trading on AIM. The company also plans to raise approximately £0.8 million through a conditional subscription of new ordinary shares.
More about Immedia
Average Trading Volume: 249,107
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £27.57M
