Fiinu Plc Announces Strategic Acquisition of Everfex P.S.A.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Immedia ( (GB:BANK) ) has provided an announcement.

Fiinu Plc, a company listed on AIM, has announced its proposed acquisition of Everfex P.S.A., a profitable FX brokerage firm that executed over $1 billion in contracts in 2024, for up to £12 million. This acquisition marks a significant strategic move for Fiinu, enhancing its presence in the foreign exchange market and aligning with its technology-led strategy to expand its Plugin Overdraft® and BaaS offerings. The acquisition is expected to constitute a reverse takeover, subject to shareholder approval, and will temporarily suspend Fiinu’s trading on AIM. The company also plans to raise approximately £0.8 million through a conditional subscription of new ordinary shares.

More about Immedia

Average Trading Volume: 249,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £27.57M

For an in-depth examination of BANK stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue