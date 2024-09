Figeac Aero SA (FR:FGA) has released an update.

As of August 31, 2024, Figeac Aero SA, a key partner in the aerospace sector, reported a share capital comprising 41,393,044 shares and a total number of voting rights of 74,127,567, with 73,676,456 being exercisable. The Group, with operations across several countries, announced an annual turnover of 397.2 million euros by the end of March 2024.

For further insights into FR:FGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.