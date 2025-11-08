Fidus Investment Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Fidus Investment ( (FDUS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fidus Investment presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a provider of customized debt and equity financing solutions, primarily targeting lower middle-market companies in the United States. The company aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its investments.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Fidus Investment Corporation reported a total investment income of $37.3 million and a net investment income of $17.4 million, or $0.49 per share. The company declared total dividends of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, comprising a base dividend of $0.43 and a supplemental dividend of $0.07 per share.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net asset value of $711.0 million, or $19.56 per share, and investments totaling $74.5 million in debt and equity securities. The company also received $36.7 million from repayments and realizations. Despite a decrease in net investment income compared to the previous year, Fidus maintained a strong investment pipeline and continued to focus on companies with reliable cash-generating business models.

The company’s portfolio as of September 30, 2025, was valued at $1.2 billion, consisting of 92 active portfolio companies. Fidus invested in new portfolio companies, including Sogno Toscano LLC, and continued to manage its capital resources effectively, with $62.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and significant unused capacity under its credit facility.

Looking ahead, Fidus Investment Corporation remains committed to its strategy of disciplined underwriting and selective investments, aiming to generate attractive returns and grow its net asset value over time.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue