Fidelity National Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Fidelity National Financial Class A ( (FNF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fidelity National Financial Class A presented to its investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is a prominent provider of title insurance and transaction services for the real estate and mortgage sectors, as well as insurance solutions through its subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG). The company is recognized for its comprehensive services and significant market presence in the United States.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Fidelity National Financial reported a robust performance, highlighted by an increase in net earnings attributable to common shareholders to $358 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, up from $266 million, or $0.97 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. The company also noted an increase in adjusted net earnings to $439 million, or $1.63 per share.

Key financial metrics showed strong growth, with the Title Segment contributing $330 million, reflecting an 8% revenue increase to $2.3 billion, and an industry-leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 17.8%. The F&G Segment also showed progress with assets under management reaching $71.4 billion, driven by strong annuity sales. The company’s capital allocation strategy included share repurchases and dividends, supporting shareholder value.

The company’s strategic focus on disciplined expense management and capital allocation has supported its financial performance. The Title Segment saw significant commercial revenue growth, while the F&G Segment benefited from increased scale and improved expense ratios. These efforts have resulted in strong cash flows and continued investment in business growth.

Looking ahead, Fidelity National Financial remains committed to leveraging its complementary business segments to navigate dynamic market conditions. The company’s management emphasizes continued investment in growth opportunities and maintaining a strong financial position to support shareholder returns.

