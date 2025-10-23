Fidelity D & D Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( (FDBC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fidelity D & D Bancorp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services company operating primarily in the banking sector, providing a range of personal and commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, across several counties in Pennsylvania.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in net income and interest income compared to the previous year. The company’s disciplined approach to expanding its loan portfolio and strategic deposit growth contributed to these positive outcomes.

Key financial highlights include a 48% increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $7.3 million, driven by a $3.0 million rise in net interest income. For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the company achieved a net income of $20.3 million, marking a 35% increase from the previous year. This growth was supported by a $7.9 million increase in net interest income and a $1.3 million rise in non-interest income, despite higher non-interest expenses and income tax provisions.

The company’s asset quality improved, with non-performing assets reduced to $3.0 million, or 0.11% of total assets, by the end of the third quarter. Shareholders’ equity also saw a 12% increase, reflecting higher retained earnings and improved comprehensive income. Fidelity D & D Bancorp remains well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.27%.

Looking ahead, Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about achieving its targets for 2025, supported by its robust business model and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing client relationships and expanding its market presence.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue