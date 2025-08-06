Fidelis Insurance Expands Capital Management with Dividend Increase and Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited announced significant expansions in its capital management initiatives. The board approved an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share and renewed the share repurchase program with an authorization of up to $200 million. This move follows the return of $132.8 million to shareholders in the first half of 2025. CEO Dan Burrows emphasized the company’s strategic focus on maximizing shareholder value and capitalizing on the stock’s discount to net book value. The initiatives reflect Fidelis’s strong capital position and commitment to pursuing attractive underwriting opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (FIHL) stock is a Hold with a $19.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. stock, see the FIHL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FIHL is a Neutral.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. shows strong financial health with solid cash flow and balance sheet metrics. However, challenges in valuation and technical analysis, coupled with risks from litigation and high combined ratios, weigh on the overall score. Positive growth and strategic capital management provide a balanced outlook.

More about Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd.

Fidelis Insurance Group is a global specialty insurer that leverages strategic partnerships to offer innovative and tailored insurance solutions. The company boasts a diversified portfolio, allowing it to adapt to evolving (re)insurance markets and achieve superior underwriting returns. Headquartered in Bermuda, with offices in Ireland and the United Kingdom, Fidelis Insurance Group holds strong financial strength ratings from AM Best, S&P, and Moody’s.

Average Trading Volume: 657,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.71B

