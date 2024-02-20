FibroBiologics Presents MS Research Breakthroughs at ACTRIMS 2024

FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG) has released an update.

FibroBiologics, Inc. recently announced the presentation of its latest preclinical and clinical data at the 2024 ACTRIMS Forum, sharing significant developments in the field of multiple sclerosis research and treatment. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing medical knowledge and therapy options for those affected by this chronic disease.

