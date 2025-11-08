F&G Annuities & Life Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

F&G Annuities & Life Inc ( (FG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information F&G Annuities & Life Inc presented to its investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc., a prominent provider of insurance solutions, specializes in serving retail annuity and life customers as well as institutional clients, positioning itself as a key player in the insurance sector with a focus on annuities and life insurance products.

In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, F&G Annuities & Life Inc. showcased a significant turnaround in financial performance, reporting net earnings of $114 million compared to a net loss in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also highlighted record assets under management and strong sales performance across its product lines.

Key financial metrics from the report include adjusted net earnings of $165 million, maintaining a steady performance compared to the previous year. The company achieved record assets under management of $71.4 billion, marking a 14% increase from the previous year, driven by robust sales and effective distribution channels. Additionally, F&G’s investment portfolio showed excellent credit performance, with 96% of fixed maturities being investment grade.

Strategically, F&G successfully launched a new reinsurance sidecar with approximately $1 billion in anticipated capital commitments, enhancing its growth potential. The company also returned $33 million of capital to shareholders through dividends, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value.

Looking ahead, F&G Annuities & Life Inc. remains focused on achieving its medium-term targets set during the 2023 Investor Day, with expectations of continued growth and improved operational efficiency. The company aims to leverage its scale and disciplined expense management to enhance profitability and maintain its position as a leading seller of annuities and life insurance products.

