FFB Bancorp Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

FFB Bancorp, a bank holding company based in Fresno, California, operates primarily in the financial services sector, offering a range of personal and business banking services, with a strong presence in SBA lending and payment processing. In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, FFB Bancorp reported a net income of $6.24 million, showing a slight increase from the previous quarter but a decrease from the same quarter last year. The company’s financial performance was marked by a 6% increase in book value per share and a 3% growth in total assets from the previous quarter, despite a decline in operating revenue and pre-tax income. Key highlights from the report include a 12% year-over-year growth in the loan portfolio, driven by commercial real estate and industrial loans, and a 3% quarter-over-quarter increase in total deposits. However, the company faced challenges with a significant decrease in merchant services revenue due to planned exits of ISO partners and seasonal declines. Looking ahead, FFB Bancorp’s management remains focused on strategic growth through technology and process improvements, while aiming to strengthen its leadership team and expand its market opportunities.

