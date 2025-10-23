Ferretti S.p.A. Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ferretti S.p.A. ( (IT:YACHT) ) has issued an announcement.

Ferretti S.p.A. has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for identifying and recommending qualified candidates to the Board of Directors. The Committee’s structure and operation are aligned with corporate governance standards, ensuring a majority of independent directors and gender diversity. These changes aim to enhance the company’s governance framework and ensure effective board evaluations.

Ferretti S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company operating in the luxury yacht industry. The company is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and adheres to the Corporate Governance Code.

