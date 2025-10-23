Ferretti S.p.A. Reports Growth and Strategic Expansions in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ferretti S.p.A. ( (IT:YACHT) ) has provided an announcement.

Ferretti S.p.A. announced a series of significant events and financial updates for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a 4.6% increase in order intake compared to the previous year, driven by successful participation in major international boat shows and a stable macroeconomic environment. The acquisition of full ownership of the ‘Wally’ brand and a collaboration with Flexjet on a luxury aircraft interior design project highlight Ferretti’s strategic moves to enhance its market positioning.

More about Ferretti S.p.A.

Ferretti S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company operating in the luxury yacht industry. The company is known for its high-end yachts and has a significant presence in international boat shows, focusing on expanding its market reach and brand influence.

