FEMSA Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.a.b. De C.v. ( (FMX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fomento Economico Mexicano S.a.b. De C.v. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a leading Mexican company operating in the retail and beverage industries, known for its OXXO convenience stores and as the largest Coca-Cola bottler globally. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, FEMSA reported a 9.1% increase in total consolidated revenues and a 4.3% rise in income from operations compared to the same period last year. Key highlights include significant growth in the Proximity Americas and Europe divisions, with Proximity Europe showing a notable 29.1% increase in income from operations. However, the company faced challenges with a 36.8% decrease in net consolidated income, attributed to foreign exchange losses and higher interest expenses. Looking ahead, FEMSA’s management remains cautiously optimistic about continued improvement in the fourth quarter and is preparing for a promising 2026, with significant events like the FIFA World Cup and Coca-Cola’s 100th anniversary in Mexico.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue