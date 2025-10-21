Femasys Meets Nasdaq Equity Requirement After Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Femasys ( (FEMY) ) has issued an update.

On May 19, 2025, Femasys Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that its common stock had fallen below the minimum market value requirement for continued listing. However, after a recent offering and warrant exercises, the company reported a pro forma stockholders’ equity of approximately $5.2 million as of October 15, 2025, meeting Nasdaq’s minimum requirement. Nasdaq will continue to monitor Femasys’ compliance, and failure to maintain these standards could result in delisting.

The most recent analyst rating on (FEMY) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Femasys stock, see the FEMY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FEMY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FEMY is a Neutral.

Femasys faces significant financial challenges, with persistent losses and cash flow issues being the primary concerns. Technical analysis shows some positive momentum, but the overall financial instability and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook.

More about Femasys

Average Trading Volume: 5,225,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $25.86M

