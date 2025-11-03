Felix Group Holdings Announces CEO Transition as Company Prepares for Next Growth Phase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:FLX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd announced the resignation of its Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Davis, effective from the Annual General Meeting on 12 November 2025. Davis, who has been pivotal in transforming Felix from an online marketplace for subcontractors to a comprehensive enterprise platform, will remain as an advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition. The Board has initiated a search for a new CEO to continue driving the company’s growth, with CFO James Frayne stepping in as Interim CEO. This leadership change aims to align with Felix’s strategic direction and growth opportunities, particularly focusing on a Brisbane-based leadership to support the next phase of expansion.

More about Felix Group Holdings Ltd.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd operates a cloud-based enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) procurement management platform and vendor marketplace. The company connects enterprises and third-party vendors by digitizing, automating, and streamlining critical procurement-related business processes, thereby reducing supply chain risk and improving transparency and governance.

Average Trading Volume: 173,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$65.67M

