FDA Approves Tiziana Life Sciences’ Phase 2a Trial for MSA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Tiziana Life Sciences ( (TLSA) ) is now available.

On August 11, 2025, Tiziana Life Sciences announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Phase 2a clinical trial of intranasal foralumab in patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a disease with no current FDA-approved therapies. This approval marks a significant step for Tiziana, as the trial will explore the effects of foralumab on neuroinflammation and clinical outcomes in MSA patients, potentially positioning the company as a leader in addressing this unmet medical need.

The most recent analyst rating on (TLSA) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tiziana Life Sciences stock, see the TLSA Stock Forecast page.

More about Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies. The company specializes in immunomodulation therapies, with its lead candidate being intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. Tiziana’s innovative approach aims to improve efficacy, safety, and tolerability compared to traditional intravenous delivery methods.

Average Trading Volume: 321,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $245.2M

For detailed information about TLSA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue