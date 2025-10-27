Fate Therapeutics Reports Promising Phase 1 Trial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Fate Therapeutics ( (FATE) ).

On October 26, 2025, Fate Therapeutics announced promising results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of its FT819 CAR T-cell therapy for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), presented at the ACR Convergence 2025. The trial, involving 10 patients, demonstrated significant reductions in disease activity scores and favorable safety profiles, suggesting potential for outpatient treatment and same-day discharge. The company is also advancing its clinical programs with plans for a pivotal study in 2026, aiming to enhance its market position in autoimmune disease treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on (FATE) stock is a Buy with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fate Therapeutics stock, see the FATE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FATE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FATE is a Neutral.

Fate Therapeutics’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including persistent losses and negative cash flow. While technical analysis shows bullish momentum, the negative valuation metrics, such as the negative P/E ratio, weigh heavily on the score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies. The company’s primary market focus is on providing broad accessibility to these therapies for patients, particularly in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and oncology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,986,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $190.3M

