Fat Prophets Corrects NTA Figures Amid Precious Metals Selloff

The latest announcement is out from Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. ( (AU:FPC) ).

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund announced a correction to its previous ASX release, clarifying the pre-tax NTA figures for early November 2025. The fund experienced a drawdown due to a selloff in precious metals, affecting major holdings like Evolution Mining and Sibanye Stillwater. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about the long-term performance of gold and precious metals, anticipating a rebound as the US dollar’s strength wanes and economic conditions potentially lead to further rate cuts.

More about Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company specializes in contrarian investment strategies, aiming to capitalize on market inefficiencies and trends, with a particular emphasis on precious metals and related mining stocks.

Average Trading Volume: 47,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

