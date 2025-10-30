Farm Pride Foods Reports Strong Cash Flow Amid Operational Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Farm Pride Foods Limited ( (AU:FRM) ) has shared an update.

Farm Pride Foods Limited reported a net operating cash inflow of $3.580 million for the quarter ending September 2025, driven by increased farm production, improved efficiencies, and higher external egg supplies, which led to a 6% rise in sales and receipts compared to the previous quarter. Despite facing pricing pressures from increased egg supply and higher costs, the company is focusing on capital expenditure and operational improvements to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Notably, Farm Pride has commenced work on a new hen rearing farm in Victoria, with a capacity of 600,000 hens per annum, indicating a strategic move to bolster its production capabilities.

Farm Pride Foods Limited is a leading ASX-listed vertically integrated egg company that farms, processes, and markets a range of egg and egg-related products. The company focuses on meeting the evolving market demand for cage-free eggs and maintains strong relationships with supermarkets and industrial food manufacturers. Farm Pride is committed to high standards of environmental, social, and corporate governance responsibility, being the only egg company in Australia to manufacture its own egg cartons using recycled materials.

