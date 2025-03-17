Farm Pride Foods Announces Change in Substantial Shareholder Interests

Farm Pride Foods Limited ( (AU:FRM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Farm Pride Foods Limited has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holders, West Coast Eggs Pty Ltd and Southern Egg Pty Ltd. The change, effective from March 17, 2025, reflects a dilution in voting power due to the issuance of new shares, resulting in a decrease in West Coast Eggs Pty Ltd’s voting power from 20.01% to 18.858%. This adjustment in shareholding may affect the company’s governance dynamics and influence over strategic decisions.

More about Farm Pride Foods Limited

YTD Price Performance: 100%

Average Trading Volume: 51,342

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$55.39M

