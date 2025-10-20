FAE Technology Updates Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fae Technology S.P.A ( (IT:FAE) ) has shared an announcement.

FAE Technology S.p.A. announced an update on its share buyback program, purchasing 13,788 shares at an average price of 2.59 euros per share, totaling 35,772.9 euros. This move, representing about 0.07% of the share capital, is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The buyback reflects FAE Technology’s confidence in its market position and ongoing commitment to strategic growth and innovation.

FAE Technology S.p.A. is an Italian industrial group listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, operating as an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) in the electronics sector. The company offers professional ODM and EMS services and specializes in custom embedded computing, complex electronic applications, and proprietary embedded solutions for the industrial market. FAE Technology focuses on innovation, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility, with strategic partnerships in various sectors including electric mobility, IoT, and aerospace.

