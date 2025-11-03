F.F.I. Holdings Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

F.F.I. Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:FFI) ) has issued an update.

F.F.I. Holdings Limited announced a change in the interest of its director, Geoffrey Wayne Nicholson, who has acquired an additional 7,854 fully paid ordinary shares through participation in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition increases his total holdings to 687,440 shares, reflecting a continued commitment to the company and potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

More about F.F.I. Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.92M

Learn more about FFI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue