EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Agenda

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:EZZ) ) has provided an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 28, 2025. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of director Glenn Cross, and the approval of a mandate to issue equity securities. These resolutions are significant as they impact the company’s governance and capital structure, potentially influencing shareholder value and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EZZ) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target.

More about EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on the development and distribution of health and wellness products. The company is known for its innovative solutions in biotechnology and consumer health, catering to a diverse market that includes both local and international stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 86,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$151M

