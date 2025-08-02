EZCORP Inc. Reports Strong Earnings and Growth

EZCORP Inc ((EZPW)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

EZCORP Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally positive sentiment driven by strong financial performance and growth in key areas. The company reported record revenue and expanded its store footprint, showcasing significant earnings growth and successful digital engagement initiatives. Despite facing challenges such as inventory growth outpacing Pawn Loans Outstanding (PLO) and increased expenses in Latin America, the overall sentiment remains optimistic due to the substantial highlights presented.

Record Third Quarter Revenue

EZCORP achieved a record third-quarter revenue of $319.9 million, marking a 14% increase year-over-year. This significant growth in earnings underscores the company’s strong financial performance during this period.

Strong EBITDA and EPS Growth

The company reported a 42% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $45.2 million and a 38% increase in diluted EPS to $0.33. These impressive figures were driven by operating leverage and substantial earnings growth.

Expansion and Growth in Store Footprint

EZCORP expanded its market presence by acquiring 40 stores in Mexico and opening 10 new locations across Latin America. This growth in their store footprint broadens their market reach and potential customer base.

Strong Operating Leverage and Margin Expansion

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded by 280 basis points to 14.1%, reflecting the operating leverage captured as EZCORP scales its operations.

Successful Digital Engagement Initiatives

The EZ+ Rewards program grew to 6.5 million members, and digital engagement saw a significant increase, with 20% of layaways in Mexico completed digitally. This highlights the company’s successful digital strategies.

Strong Cash Position

Ending the quarter with $472.1 million in cash, EZCORP is well-positioned to continue funding growth and potential acquisitions, demonstrating a strong cash position.

Inventory Growth Outpacing PLO

Inventory grew 32% year-over-year, outpacing the 12% increase in PLO. This was driven by higher purchasing activity and lower inventory turns, presenting a challenge for the company.

Decline in Inventory Turnover

Inventory turnover declined to 2.4x from 2.7x year-over-year, indicating a slower pace of inventory sales, which could impact future financial performance.

Increased Expenses in Latin America

Expenses in the Latin American segment increased by 12%, with a 7% same-store expense growth primarily driven by labor costs, posing a challenge to the company’s cost management efforts.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, EZCORP provided forward-looking guidance, highlighting their strategic focus on leveraging their balance sheet to continue scaling their platform and delivering long-term value for shareholders. The company aims to maintain strong operating cash flow while deploying capital into acquisitions and asset growth.

In summary, EZCORP’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook with strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. Despite challenges such as inventory management and increased expenses in Latin America, the company remains focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value.

