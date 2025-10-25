Expro Group’s Earnings Call: Strong Performance Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Expro Group’s Earnings Call: Strong Performance Amid Challenges

Expro Group’s Earnings Call: Strong Performance Amid Challenges

Expro Group Holdings N.V. ((XPRO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally positive sentiment despite some regional challenges. The company showcased strong financial performance, highlighted by record-breaking free cash flow and robust EBITDA margins. Expro’s ability to secure significant contracts and its commitment to technological innovation were also emphasized, although a softer activity outlook in the Asia Pacific region and expectations of flat to slightly down activity in 2026 tempered the overall optimism.

Record-Breaking Free Cash Flow

Expro achieved a significant milestone by reporting its highest quarterly free cash flow ever, amounting to $46 million, which constitutes 11% of its revenue. This achievement underscores the company’s strong financial management and operational efficiency.

Strong EBITDA Performance

The company reported an impressive EBITDA of $94 million, with a margin of 22.8%. This reflects Expro’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and maintain robust profitability.

Increased Annual Guidance

Based on its strong third-quarter performance, Expro raised its 2025 annual guidance for both EBITDA and free cash flow. This adjustment demonstrates confidence in its financial trajectory for the remainder of the year.

Significant Contract Wins

Expro secured major contracts, including a 5-year extension with Chevron in the Gulf of America and a significant deal with ConocoPhillips in Alaska. These wins highlight Expro’s competitive edge and strong market presence.

Technological Innovations and Awards

Expro’s commitment to innovation was recognized with several awards, including the OTC Brasil Spotlight on New Technology award and the Gulf Energy Awards, showcasing its leadership in technological advancements.

Softer Activity in Asia Pacific

The company experienced a revenue decrease of $8 million in the Asia Pacific region during the third quarter, attributed to reduced activity in Malaysia and Australia, indicating regional challenges.

Flat to Slightly Down Activity Outlook for 2026

Expro anticipates that activity levels in 2026 will be consistent with, or slightly lower than, those in 2025, with a slower start expected in the first quarter. This outlook suggests cautious optimism for the future.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Expro provided updated guidance reflecting its strong third-quarter performance. The company raised its annual guidance for EBITDA to a range of $350 million to $360 million and adjusted free cash flow to between $110 million and $120 million for 2025. Expro also achieved its annual share repurchase target of $40 million ahead of schedule and increased its backlog to $2.3 billion, ensuring solid revenue visibility. Looking ahead to 2026, Expro expects consistent activity levels, with potential softness in the first half, but aims to expand EBITDA margins and free cash flow through operational efficiency and strategic technology deployments.

In summary, Expro’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance, driven by record-breaking free cash flow and robust EBITDA margins. The company’s strategic contract wins and technological innovations further bolster its market position. However, challenges in the Asia Pacific region and a cautious outlook for 2026 activity levels suggest a balanced approach to future growth. Overall, Expro remains well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement