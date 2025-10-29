Exploits Discovery Corp. Shareholders Approve Transformational Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Exploits Discovery ( (TSE:NFLD) ) has shared an announcement.

Exploits Discovery Corp. announced the successful approval of a special resolution at its recent shareholders’ meeting, which involved the sale of its mineral claims in Newfoundland to New Found Gold Corp. This transaction, supported by 99.5% of shareholders, is expected to enhance Exploits’ exploration and resource growth in Québec and Ontario, positioning the company for future expansion and value creation for its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NFLD) stock is a Buy with a C$0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Exploits Discovery stock, see the TSE:NFLD Stock Forecast page.

More about Exploits Discovery

Exploits Discovery Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on expanding its resources in top-tier mining jurisdictions. The company is anchored by advanced-stage gold projects in Québec and Ontario, following the sale of its Newfoundland claims.

Average Trading Volume: 362,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.1M

