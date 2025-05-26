Experience Co Announces Strategic Share Buy-Back

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Experience Co Ltd ( (AU:EXP) ) is now available.

Experience Co Limited has announced an on-market share buy-back of up to 10% of its issued share capital, amounting to 75,745,738 ordinary shares. This decision reflects the company’s improved financial performance and confidence in its operational outlook, allowing it to allocate capital efficiently while maintaining flexibility for future growth opportunities. The buy-back is seen as a strategic move to enhance shareholder value, as the board believes the current share price does not reflect the true value of the company’s assets.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EXP) stock is a Buy with a A$0.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Experience Co Ltd stock, see the AU:EXP Stock Forecast page.

More about Experience Co Ltd

Experience Co Limited operates in the tourism and adventure industry, offering experiences such as skydiving and reef tours. The company focuses on providing unique adventure experiences to its customers, primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 649,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$74.23M

Learn more about EXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.