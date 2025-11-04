Exact Sciences Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Raises Guidance

Exact Sciences Corp ( (EXAS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Exact Sciences Corp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Exact Sciences Corp., a prominent player in the cancer screening and diagnostics sector, continues to innovate with products like Cologuard® and Cancerguard, aiming to enhance early cancer detection and patient outcomes.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Exact Sciences announced record revenue of $851 million, marking a 20% increase from the previous year, alongside a significant rise in cash flow from operations. The company also raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoints, reflecting strong financial performance and strategic growth.

Key financial highlights include a 22% increase in screening revenue and a 13% rise in precision oncology revenue. The company achieved a gross margin of 69% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%, with a notable improvement in net loss figures. Additionally, Exact Sciences launched Cancerguard, a multi-cancer early detection test, and expanded its partnership with Quest Diagnostics to enhance patient access.

Looking ahead, Exact Sciences remains focused on advancing its mission of early cancer detection and improving patient care through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships, as reflected in its updated financial outlook for 2025.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue