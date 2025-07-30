Evotec SE Announces Potential Sale of Toulouse Biologics Site to Sandoz

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Evotec AG ( (EVO) ).

On July 30, 2025, Evotec SE announced a non-binding agreement with Sandoz AG for the potential sale of its Just – Evotec Biologics site in Toulouse, France, for approximately $300 million in cash. This strategic move is expected to enhance Evotec’s revenue mix, profit margins, and capital efficiency, while allowing the company to retain economic benefits through future revenues, milestones, and royalties. The transaction is pending completion of employee consultations, final agreements, and regulatory approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (EVO) stock is a Hold with a $3.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Evotec AG stock, see the EVO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EVO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Evotec AG is impacted primarily by financial performance challenges, especially in profitability and cash flow. Technical analysis supports a neutral stance, while valuation concerns and mixed earnings call sentiment further weigh down the score.

To see Spark’s full report on EVO stock, click here.

More about Evotec AG

Evotec SE is a prominent player in the biotechnology industry, focusing on drug discovery and development solutions. The company is known for its innovative biologics and small molecule therapeutics, catering to a global market with strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Average Trading Volume: 134,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.53B

Find detailed analytics on EVO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue