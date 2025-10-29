Evolution Energy Minerals Announces Access to 2025 AGM Documents

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited ( (AU:EV1) ) has provided an update.

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited has announced that shareholders can now access the documentation for the 2025 Annual General Meeting online. The meeting is scheduled for November 27, 2025, and will be held in person at HWL Ebsworth Lawyers in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or submit their proxy forms by November 25, 2025, to ensure their votes are counted. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Evolution Energy Minerals Limited

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the production and supply of minerals essential for energy solutions. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker EV1.

Average Trading Volume: 846,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$7.53M

For detailed information about EV1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue