Evolution AB Enhances Shareholder Value Through Share Repurchase

Evolution AB has repurchased 173,767 of its own shares between July 28 and August 1, 2025, as part of a board-approved program to improve capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The repurchase, conducted under EU regulations, brings Evolution’s total holdings to 1,910,248 shares, with a maximum of 20,446,216 shares allowed for acquisition, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its market position.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses fully integrated B2B online casino solutions to gaming operators. Established in 2006, it has become a leading B2B provider with over 800 operators as customers. The company employs more than 22,200 people across studios in Europe and North America, and is headquartered in Sweden, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

