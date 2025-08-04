Evoke Plc Announces Live Presentation of 2025 Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

888 Holdings ( (GB:EVOK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Evoke Plc has announced that its CEO, Per Widerström, and CFO, Sean Wilkins, will present the company’s 2025 Interim Results through a live presentation on the Investor Meet Company platform. This event, scheduled for August 13, 2025, is open to all current and potential shareholders, allowing them to submit questions in advance or during the presentation. This initiative reflects Evoke’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially enhancing its market position and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EVOK) stock is a Buy with a £74.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 888 Holdings stock, see the GB:EVOK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EVOK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EVOK is a Neutral.

The stock’s score reflects a blend of strong technical performance and positive corporate events, counterbalanced by weak financial performance and unattractive valuation. The company faces challenges with profitability and high leverage, but its recent strategic initiatives and market momentum provide a positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:EVOK stock, click here.

More about 888 Holdings

Evoke Plc is a leading global betting and gaming company, known for its internationally renowned brands such as William Hill, 888, and Mr Green. The company is incorporated in Gibraltar, headquartered, and listed in London, with operations across the globe. Evoke aims to provide world-class betting and gaming experiences to its players.

Average Trading Volume: 1,662,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £312.8M

For a thorough assessment of EVOK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue