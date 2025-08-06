Evoke Pharma Secures New U.S. Patent for GIMOTI®

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Evoke Pharma announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent for its product GIMOTI®, covering its use for treating moderate to severe gastroparesis symptoms. This patent, extended to November 2038, enhances Evoke Pharma’s intellectual property portfolio and is set to be listed in the FDA’s Orange Book, potentially strengthening its market position and offering long-term protection for its product.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVOK is a Neutral.

Evoke Pharma’s stock score reflects a company facing financial difficulties despite notable revenue growth. The financial performance heavily weighs down the score due to persistent losses and cash flow issues. Technical analysis suggests bearish trends, and the valuation is unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. However, the earnings call provided a positive outlook, highlighting strategic initiatives and growth prospects, partially balancing the overall score.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. Its primary product is GIMOTI®, an intranasal formulation of metoclopramide for patients with gastroparesis.

Average Trading Volume: 2,358,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $7M

