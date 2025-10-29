Evion Group NL Advances Graphite Projects with Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BlackEarth Minerals NL ( (AU:EVG) ) has shared an update.

Evion Group NL has provided a quarterly update highlighting its ongoing progress in the graphite sector, including developments in its Maniry Graphite Project in Madagascar and joint ventures in India. The company continues to advance its operations with strategic partnerships and has received recognition for its projects, which are expected to enhance its market position and growth prospects.

More about BlackEarth Minerals NL

BlackEarth Minerals NL, now operating as Evion Group NL, is engaged in the graphite industry, focusing on the exploration and development of graphite projects. The company is involved in various projects, including the Maniry Graphite Project in Madagascar, and has established joint ventures for downstream graphite processing in India.

Average Trading Volume: 1,144,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.69M

