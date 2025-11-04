EverQuote Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Everquote ( (EVER) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Everquote presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

EverQuote, Inc. is a leading online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers, focusing primarily on the property and casualty insurance sector. The company is known for its innovative use of AI and technology to enhance its marketplace offerings.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, EverQuote reported significant growth, with a 20% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching $173.9 million. The company also achieved a record net income of $18.9 million, marking a 63% increase from the previous year, and a 33% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $25.1 million.

Key financial highlights include a 21% increase in revenue from the automotive insurance vertical to $157.6 million and a 15% rise in the home and renters insurance vertical to $16.3 million. The company also successfully executed a $21 million share buyback program, demonstrating confidence in its long-term growth potential.

Looking ahead, EverQuote projects continued revenue growth of around 20% for the fourth quarter of 2025, with expected adjusted EBITDA growth of 16%. The company’s strategic focus on AI integration and product innovation positions it well for sustained future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue