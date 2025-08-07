Evergy Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Evergy ( (EVRG) ) has shared an update.

On August 7, 2025, Evergy announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a GAAP EPS of $0.74, down from $0.90 in 2024, and adjusted EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.90 in the previous year. The decrease was attributed to milder weather, increased operational expenses, and higher interest and depreciation costs, partially offset by revenue growth from regulated investments and increased electricity demand. Despite these challenges, Evergy reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.92 to $4.12 and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share. The company also highlighted its progress in regulatory settlements and approvals for new energy projects, indicating strong stakeholder alignment and a focus on economic development.

The most recent analyst rating on (EVRG) stock is a Buy with a $65.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on EVRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EVRG is a Neutral.

Evergy’s overall stock score is driven by its stable financial performance and reasonable valuation. While technical analysis presents mixed signals, strategic corporate events and a reaffirmed earnings guidance contribute positively. However, high leverage and cash flow challenges pose risks that need addressing.

More about Evergy

Evergy, Inc. operates in the energy sector, primarily providing electric services to approximately 1.7 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company focuses on delivering affordable, reliable, and sustainable power, with investments in natural gas and solar projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,534,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.81B

