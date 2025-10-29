Everest Group Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Shifts

Everest Group, Ltd. ( (EG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Everest Group, Ltd. presented to its investors.

Everest Group, Ltd. is a global leader in underwriting, specializing in property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions. In its third quarter of 2025, Everest Group reported a net income of $255 million, a significant drop from $509 million in the same quarter of 2024. The company also highlighted a strategic shift with the sale of renewal rights for its retail commercial insurance business and the establishment of a $1.2 billion adverse development cover to reduce future volatility. Key financial metrics showed a decrease in gross written premiums by 1.2% year-over-year, with a combined ratio of 103.4% for the group. The reinsurance segment saw a decrease in gross written premiums by 1.7%, while the insurance segment experienced a 2.7% increase. Despite these challenges, Everest’s net investment income rose to $540 million, driven by a larger asset base and strong alternative investment returns. Looking forward, Everest’s management remains focused on strategic opportunities and investments to enhance its competitive edge, positioning the company for improved performance in the future.

